Can we count on Wofford to earn a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Wofford ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 183

Wofford's best wins

Wofford beat the No. 111-ranked (according to the RPI) High Point Panthers, 99-98, on November 11, which goes down as its best win of the season. With 20 points, Dillon Bailey was the leading scorer versus High Point. Second on the team was Quentin Meza, with 12 points.

Next best wins

81-66 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 273/RPI) on December 6

74-64 on the road over Middle Tennessee (No. 289/RPI) on December 2

88-80 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 362/RPI) on December 9

Wofford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

According to the RPI, Wofford has three losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Wofford has the 110th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

In terms of the Terriers' upcoming schedule, they have two games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams over .500.

Wofford has 19 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Wofford's next game

Matchup: Wofford Terriers vs. Southern Wesleyan Warriors

Wofford Terriers vs. Southern Wesleyan Warriors Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

