Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are ranked 12th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 211.1 per game.

So far this campaign, Thielen has caught 89 passes on 120 targets for a team-best 870 yards and four TDs, averaging 62.1 yards per game.

Thielen vs. the Packers

Thielen vs the Packers (since 2021): 3 GP / 44.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 44.7 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Green Bay in the 2023 season.

The Packers have allowed 18 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Green Bay has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Packers is allowing 211.1 yards per contest this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Packers' defense is 13th in the NFL by allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (18 total passing TDs).

Adam Thielen Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 47.5 (-115)

Thielen Receiving Insights

Thielen, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 14 games this season.

Thielen has received 24.0% of his team's 500 passing attempts this season (120 targets).

He has 870 receiving yards on 120 targets to rank 75th in NFL play with 7.3 yards per target.

Thielen has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored four of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (25.0%).

Thielen has been targeted 14 times in the red zone (36.8% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts).

Thielen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 12/17/2023 Week 15 7 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 5 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 8 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

