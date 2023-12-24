Who’s the Best Team in the Big South? See our Weekly Big South Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Big South? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
Big South Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. High Point
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 25-4
- Overall Rank: 109th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th
- Last Game: W 78-70 vs Canisius
Next Game
- Opponent: Bellarmine
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Winthrop
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 158th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd
- Last Game: L 67-61 vs Florida State
Next Game
- Opponent: Toccoa Falls
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Longwood
- Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 167th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 363rd
- Last Game: L 79-70 vs North Carolina Central
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Dayton
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Radford
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 171st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 270th
- Last Game: W 66-65 vs West Virginia
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Clemson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
5. UNC Asheville
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 235th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st
- Last Game: W 79-70 vs Kennesaw State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UAB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Gardner-Webb
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 245th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 93rd
- Last Game: L 94-90 vs Akron
Next Game
- Opponent: @ VCU
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. South Carolina Upstate
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-21
- Overall Rank: 294th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 208th
- Last Game: L 62-59 vs Davidson
Next Game
- Opponent: Coker
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Presbyterian
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 319th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 355th
- Last Game: L 91-68 vs Wake Forest
Next Game
- Opponent: JWU Charlotte
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Charleston Southern
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-23
- Overall Rank: 324th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 224th
- Last Game: W 103-79 vs Kentucky Christian
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Carolina
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
