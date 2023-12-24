Looking for an updated view of the Big South and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

1. Presbyterian

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 20-8

8-6 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 256th

256th Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th

265th Last Game: L 66-61 vs Wright State

Next Game

Opponent: Columbia (SC)

Columbia (SC) Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

2. High Point

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 17-10

5-7 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 261st

261st Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th

50th Last Game: W 48-47 vs Campbell

Next Game

Opponent: Elon

Elon Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3. UNC Asheville

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 15-12

5-7 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 274th

274th Strength of Schedule Rank: 358th

358th Last Game: W 72-71 vs UNC Greensboro

Next Game

Opponent: Brevard

Brevard Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

4. Winthrop

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-14

6-6 | 12-14 Overall Rank: 295th

295th Strength of Schedule Rank: 264th

264th Last Game: L 55-49 vs North Florida

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida

@ Florida Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5. South Carolina Upstate

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 12-16

5-8 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 303rd

303rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 285th

285th Last Game: L 81-50 vs Georgia Tech

Next Game

Opponent: UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

6. Radford

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 11-18

4-9 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 305th

305th Strength of Schedule Rank: 276th

276th Last Game: L 74-50 vs Charleston (SC)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Vanderbilt

@ Vanderbilt Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7. Charleston Southern

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 9-19

2-10 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 322nd

322nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th

178th Last Game: L 75-46 vs East Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: Francis Marion

Francis Marion Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8. Gardner-Webb

Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 2-27

1-11 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 343rd

343rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 105th

105th Last Game: L 60-48 vs East Tennessee State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Queens (NC)

@ Queens (NC) Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9. Longwood

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-25

2-9 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 346th

346th Strength of Schedule Rank: 148th

148th Last Game: L 87-65 vs Georgia Southern

Next Game