The Carolina Panthers (2-12) host the Green Bay Packers (6-8) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Packers and Panthers recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.

Panthers vs. Packers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Packers 4.5 37.5 -225 +185

Panthers vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have played six games this season that have gone over 37.5 combined points scored.

Carolina's games this year have had a 40.9-point total on average, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers are 4-9-1 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have been underdogs in 14 games this season and won two (14.3%) of those contests.

Carolina has not won as an underdog of +185 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay's games this year have an average total of 42, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Packers have compiled a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Packers are 1-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 25% of those games).

Green Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

Packers vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Packers 21.4 18 21.5 17 42 9 14 Panthers 14.7 29 24.9 29 40.9 6 14

Panthers vs. Packers Betting Insights & Trends

Panthers

Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall in its last three contests.

In the Panthers' past three contests, they have hit the over once.

The Packers have a -1-point scoring differential on the season (-0.1 per game). The Panthers also have been outscored by opponents this year (142 total points, 10.2 per game).

Packers

Green Bay has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three contests.

In its past three contests, Green Bay has gone over the total.

The Packers have a negative point differential on the season (-1 total points, -0.1 per game), as do the Panthers (-142 total points, -10.2 per game).

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.9 41.5 40.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.2 23 23.4 ATS Record 4-9-1 2-3-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 4-10-0 0-6-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-12 2-4 0-8

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42 42.1 41.9 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 22.7 22.9 ATS Record 7-7-0 4-3-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-6-0 3-4-0 5-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 1-1 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-4 3-1 2-3

