The Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Miami Heat (17-12) on Monday, December 25 at Kaseya Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

The 76ers are coming off of a 121-111 win over the Raptors in their most recent outing on Friday. In the 76ers' win, Tobias Harris led the way with a team-high 33 points (adding eight rebounds and seven assists).

The Heat are coming off of a 122-113 victory over the Hawks in their most recent outing on Friday. Tyler Herro scored 30 points in the Heat's win, leading the team.

76ers vs Heat Additional Info

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Patrick Beverley PG Questionable Heel 4.6 2.8 2.3 Nicolas Batum SF Questionable Hamstring 6.2 3.9 2.2 Nicolas Batum SF Questionable Hamstring 2.7 2.3 1.7 Mohamed Bamba C Questionable Illness 3.5 2.3 0.3 De'Anthony Melton PG Questionable Thigh 11.6 4 3.4

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Calf 21.5 5.2 4.6

76ers vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

76ers vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -1.5 226.5

