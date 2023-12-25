Top Bucks vs. Knicks Players to Watch - December 25
Monday's 12:00 PM ET matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) and the New York Knicks (16-12) at Madison Square Garden features the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Knicks' Jalen Brunson as players to watch.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Monday, December 25
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bucks' Last Game
The Bucks knocked off the Knicks, 130-111, on Saturday. Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 28 points for the Bucks, and Brunson had 36 for the Knicks.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|28
|7
|7
|1
|1
|0
|Bobby Portis
|23
|11
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Khris Middleton
|20
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
Knicks' Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|36
|3
|7
|0
|1
|3
|Julius Randle
|26
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|RJ Barrett
|13
|7
|1
|0
|1
|2
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 30.5 points, 5.6 assists and 10.9 boards per contest.
- Damian Lillard is putting up 26 points, 7 assists and 4.6 boards per contest.
- Brook Lopez averages 12.8 points, 4.8 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the field and 34.1% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Bobby Portis is averaging 13.2 points, 1.1 assists and 6.9 boards per contest.
- Khris Middleton posts 13.1 points, 4.7 boards and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle provides the Knicks 22.8 points, 9.5 boards and 5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Brunson averages 25.6 points, 4 boards and 5.9 assists, making 47.8% of his shots from the field and 46.2% from beyond the arc (seventh in NBA), with 3 treys per contest.
- The Knicks get 18.3 points per game from RJ Barrett, plus 4.1 boards and 2.4 assists.
- Immanuel Quickley's averages for the season are 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.
- The Knicks receive 7.6 points per game from Josh Hart, plus 5.7 boards and 2.8 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|MIL
|32.4
|11.1
|6.9
|1.5
|0.8
|0.2
|Jalen Brunson
|NY
|26.6
|4.5
|6.8
|1.3
|0.2
|2.4
|Damian Lillard
|MIL
|26.7
|5
|7.3
|1.1
|0.4
|4.1
|Julius Randle
|NY
|27.1
|8.2
|4.5
|0.3
|0.3
|1.1
|Bobby Portis
|MIL
|16.2
|7.7
|0.9
|0.6
|0.4
|1.7
|RJ Barrett
|NY
|17.5
|4.8
|2.4
|0.3
|0.6
|1.2
