The Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo included, face off versus the New York Knicks on Monday at 12:00 PM ET.

Antetokounmpo, in his last action, had 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a 130-111 win over the Knicks.

We're going to examine Antetokounmpo's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 30.5 32.4 Rebounds 10.5 10.9 11.1 Assists 6.5 5.6 6.9 PRA -- 47 50.4 PR -- 41.4 43.5



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Knicks

Antetokounmpo is responsible for attempting 19.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.9 per game.

Antetokounmpo's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 100.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 105.2 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

Conceding 112 points per contest, the Knicks are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Knicks are the third-ranked squad in the league, giving up 41.3 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are ranked 15th in the league, allowing 26 per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 32 28 7 7 0 1 1 12/5/2023 34 35 8 10 1 0 3 11/3/2023 36 22 8 6 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.