Nuggets vs. Warriors Injury Report Today - December 25
The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (21-10) ahead of their matchup with the Golden State Warriors (15-14) currently features only one player. The matchup begins at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, December 25 from Ball Arena.
The Nuggets took care of business in their most recent matchup 102-95 against the Hornets on Saturday. Michael Porter Jr.'s team-high 22 points paced the Nuggets in the victory.
The Warriors took care of business in their most recent game 126-106 against the Trail Blazers on Saturday. In the Warriors' win, Klay Thompson led the team with 28 points (adding three rebounds and zero assists).
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vlatko Cancar
|PF
|Out
|Knee
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Andrew Wiggins
|SF
|Questionable
|Illness
|12.3
|4.6
|1.1
|Gary Payton II
|PG
|Out
|Calf
|5.9
|3.1
|0.9
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC and ESPN
Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-5.5
|233.5
