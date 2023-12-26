The Charlotte Hornets (7-20) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (17-12) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Hornets vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 123 - Hornets 107

Hornets vs Clippers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Clippers (- 10.5)

Clippers (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-16.5)

Clippers (-16.5) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



Over (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.3

The Clippers' .483 ATS win percentage (14-15-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hornets' .407 mark (11-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Los Angeles hasn't covered the spread as a 10.5-point favorite or more this season, while Charlotte covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more 28.6% of the time.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 44.8% of the time this season (13 out of 29), less often than Charlotte's games have (15 out of 27).

The Clippers have a .773 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (17-5) this season, higher than the .250 winning percentage for the Hornets as a moneyline underdog (6-18).

Hornets Performance Insights

On offense, the Hornets are the fifth-worst team in the league (110.4 points per game). Defensively, they are 25th (120.9 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Charlotte is 25th in the league in rebounds (41.6 per game). It is 25th in rebounds conceded (45.3 per game).

The Hornets are fifth-worst in the NBA in assists (24.9 per game) in 2023-24.

With 13.5 turnovers committed per game and 13.3 turnovers forced, Charlotte is 18th and 15th in the NBA, respectively.

The Hornets are the fourth-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (11.0 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (35.2%).

