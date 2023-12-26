The Charlotte Hornets (7-20), on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, will attempt to stop a seven-game losing skid when visiting the Los Angeles Clippers (17-12). This game is at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hornets vs. Clippers matchup.

Hornets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Hornets vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets vs Clippers Additional Info

Hornets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers are outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game with a +117 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.7 points per game (11th in the NBA) and allow 112.7 per outing (12th in the league).

The Hornets put up 110.4 points per game (26th in league) while allowing 120.9 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a -282 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.5 points per game.

The teams combine to score 227.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 233.6 combined points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles has compiled a 14-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Charlotte has put together an 11-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Hornets and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +40000 - Clippers +1200 +600 -

