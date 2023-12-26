Hornets vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - December 26
Ahead of a game against the Los Angeles Clippers (17-12), the Charlotte Hornets (7-20) will be keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26 at Crypto.com Arena.
The Hornets enter this game following a 102-95 loss to the Nuggets on Saturday. Miles Bridges' team-leading 22 points paced the Hornets in the loss.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Brandon Miller
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|14.6
|4.0
|2.2
|Frank Ntilikina
|PG
|Out
|Leg
|LaMelo Ball
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|24.7
|5.5
|8.2
|Mark Williams
|C
|Questionable
|Back
|12.7
|9.7
|1.2
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee), Moussa Diabate: Out (Hip), Kawhi Leonard: Questionable (Hip)
Hornets vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE
