Player prop bet odds for Kawhi Leonard, Gordon Hayward and others are available when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday (opening tip at 10:30 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Hornets vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: +180)

Tuesday's prop bet for Hayward is 14.5 points, 0.3 fewer than his season average.

He averages 1.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 3.5).

Hayward averages 4.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Hayward, at 0.9 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.6 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +100) 6.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -128)

The 23.5 points prop bet over/under set for Terry Rozier on Tuesday is 0.3 more than his season scoring average (23.2).

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (3.7) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Rozier has averaged 7.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Rozier has knocked down 2.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: +152)

The 26.5 point total set for Leonard on Tuesday is 2.1 more than his scoring average on the season (24.4).

His per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (6.5).

Leonard has averaged 3.5 assists per game, the same as Tuesday's assist over/under.

Leonard's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +100) 6.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -128)

The 22.8 points Paul George scores per game are 0.3 more than his prop total on Tuesday (22.5).

He has averaged 5.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

George's assists average -- 4.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Tuesday's prop bet.

He has made 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

