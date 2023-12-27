When the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Nashville Predators on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Brett Pesce score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pesce stats and insights

Pesce has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (one shot).

Pesce has zero points on the power play.

He has a 2.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 104 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pesce recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:49 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:52 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:27 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:06 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:15 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:15 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:06 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:49 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:47 Away L 6-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.