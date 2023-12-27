Darlington County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Darlington County, South Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Darlington County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manning High School at Hartsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Hartsville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
