The Carolina Hurricanes (17-13-4) will visit the Nashville Predators (19-15) on Wednesday, with both teams coming off a loss in their most recent game.

The Hurricanes-Predators matchup can be watched on BSSO and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Hurricanes vs Predators Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/15/2023 Hurricanes Predators 6-5 (F/OT) NAS

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes rank 20th in goals against, conceding 108 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

The Hurricanes' 110 total goals (3.2 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 31 13 18 31 18 14 54.2% Martin Necas 34 9 16 25 12 13 35.6% Seth Jarvis 34 11 13 24 9 21 43.9% Michael Bunting 33 7 16 23 18 12 33.3% Teuvo Teravainen 34 13 8 21 14 14 49.1%

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators' total of 104 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 16th in the NHL.

The Predators have 106 goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Predators have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over that time.

Predators Key Players