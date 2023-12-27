Hurricanes vs. Predators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 27
The Carolina Hurricanes (17-13-4) square off against the Nashville Predators (19-15) at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, December 27 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Hurricanes were defeated by the New York Islanders 5-4 in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars.
The Hurricanes have put up a 3-4-3 record during their past 10 games. They have scored 29 total goals (10 power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 32.3%) while conceding 31 goals to their opponents.
Hurricanes vs. Predators Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final result of Predators 4, Hurricanes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Predators (+115)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes have a 17-13-4 record overall, with a 4-4-8 record in contests that have gone to overtime.
- In the 13 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 6-5-2 record (good for 14 points).
- In the six games this season the Hurricanes registered only one goal, they've finished 0-4-2 (two points).
- Carolina finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).
- The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals 23 times, and are 16-5-2 in those games (to record 34 points).
- In the 12 games when Carolina has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 14 points after finishing 7-5-0.
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 15-9-3 (33 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in five games, going 2-2-1 to register five points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|14th
|3.24
|Goals Scored
|3.12
|15th
|17th
|3.18
|Goals Allowed
|3.06
|13th
|3rd
|33.9
|Shots
|29.8
|23rd
|1st
|25.7
|Shots Allowed
|31.1
|20th
|8th
|24.35%
|Power Play %
|20.49%
|17th
|9th
|82.73%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.27%
|25th
Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
