The Carolina Hurricanes (17-13-4) take on the Nashville Predators (19-15) at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, December 27 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+. The Hurricanes fell to the New York Islanders 5-4 in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-140) Predators (+115) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 54.8% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (17-14).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Carolina has a 12-9 record (winning 57.1% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 58.3%.

In 18 of 34 matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Hurricanes vs Predators Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Predators Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 110 (8th) Goals 106 (14th) 108 (20th) Goals Allowed 104 (16th) 28 (8th) Power Play Goals 25 (11th) 19 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 25 (24th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 3-4-3 overall, in its past 10 contests.

Four of Carolina's last 10 contests went over.

The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 higher than this game's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 1.0 fewer goal per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes' 110 goals this season make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.

The Hurricanes rank 20th in total goals against, conceding 3.2 goals per game (108 total) in league action.

The team is ranked 14th in goal differential at +2.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.