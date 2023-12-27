The Military Bowl will see the Virginia Tech Hokies play the Tulane Green Wave. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Virginia Tech vs. Tulane?

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tulane 27, Virginia Tech 23

Tulane 27, Virginia Tech 23 Virginia Tech has won 71.4% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (5-2).

The Hokies have played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Tulane lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Green Wave have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +310 moneyline set for this game.

The Hokies have an 80.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tulane (+10.5)



Tulane (+10.5) Virginia Tech is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Hokies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

In 12 games played Tulane has recorded five wins against the spread.

The Green Wave have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44)



Over (44) Six of Virginia Tech's games this season have gone over Wednesday's total of 44 points.

In the Tulane's 13 games this season, eight have finished with more combined scoring than Wednesday's total of 44.

Together, the two teams combine for 55.4 points per game, 11.4 points more than the over/under of 44 for this game.

Splits Tables

Virginia Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48 46.9 49.1 Implied Total AVG 27.6 26.2 29 ATS Record 6-4-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 3-2 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-0 0-3

Tulane

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.1 55.5 49.7 Implied Total AVG 32.5 34.3 30 ATS Record 5-7-0 2-5-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-10-0 1-6-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 5-1 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.