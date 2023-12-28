The Alamo Bowl will feature the Arizona Wildcats heading into a showdown with the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Arizona sports the 26th-ranked defense this season (20.8 points allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking 23rd-best with 34.3 points per game. Oklahoma's offense has been dominant, accumulating 502.4 total yards per contest (fourth-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 79th by allowing 390.2 total yards per game.

We provide more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Bowl Game Odds

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Key Statistics

Arizona Oklahoma 453.4 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 502.4 (15th) 340.9 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.2 (65th) 148.9 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.6 (37th) 304.5 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.8 (6th) 13 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (29th) 13 (108th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (6th)

Arizona Stats Leaders

Noah Fifita has 2,515 passing yards for Arizona, completing 73.6% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Jonah Coleman has racked up 851 yards on 123 carries while finding the end zone five times as a runner. He's also caught 24 passes for 289 yards (24.1 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

D.J. Williams has carried the ball 79 times for 345 yards (28.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan's 1,242 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 116 times and has totaled 80 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has hauled in 81 passes while averaging 56.7 yards per game and scoring 11 touchdowns.

Tanner McLachlan's 42 receptions have turned into 500 yards and four touchdowns.

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 3,660 yards (305 ypg) while completing 69.3% of his passes and collecting 30 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 373 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Gavin Sawchuk has rushed for 610 yards on 105 carries so far this year while scoring eight times on the ground.

Tawee Walker has run for 496 yards across 95 attempts, scoring seven touchdowns.

Drake Stoops has hauled in 880 receiving yards on 78 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring 10 touchdowns as a receiver.

Nic Anderson has totaled 725 receiving yards (60.4 yards per game) and nine touchdowns on 31 receptions.

Jalil Farooq's 65 targets have resulted in 41 grabs for 637 yards and two touchdowns.

