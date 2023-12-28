Seeking info on how to watch all of the college football postseason action now that bowl season and the College Football Playoff are here? Below, we outline how you can see all nine games involving teams from the SEC.

SEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Texas A&M Aggies at Oklahoma State Cowboys 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Clemson Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Ohio State Buckeyes 8:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29 ESPN Ole Miss Rebels at Penn State Nittany Lions 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN Auburn Tigers at Maryland Terrapins 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN Wisconsin Badgers at LSU Tigers 12:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Iowa Hawkeyes at Tennessee Volunteers 1:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Alabama Crimson Tide at Michigan Wolverines 5:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1 ESPN

