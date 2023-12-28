The Charlotte Hornets (7-21) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.

Hornets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -13.5 229.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has combined with its opponent to score more than 229.5 points in 16 of 28 games this season.

The average over/under for Charlotte's outings this season is 230.8, 1.3 more points than this game's total.

Charlotte's ATS record is 12-16-0 this year.

The Hornets have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win six times (24%) in those contests.

Charlotte has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +625.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 13.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Hornets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 16 51.6% 114.1 224.3 114.6 235.2 229.5 Hornets 16 57.1% 110.2 224.3 120.6 235.2 229.2

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 1-9 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Hornets have hit the over three times.

Against the spread, Charlotte has performed better at home (7-8-0) than away (5-8-0).

The Hornets score just 4.4 fewer points per game (110.2) than the Lakers give up to opponents (114.6).

Charlotte has put together a 7-6 ATS record and a 7-6 overall record in games it scores more than 114.6 points.

Hornets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Hornets and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 12-16 0-0 15-13 Lakers 13-18 0-0 16-15

Hornets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Hornets Lakers 110.2 Points Scored (PG) 114.1 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 7-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-3 7-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-2 120.6 Points Allowed (PG) 114.6 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 5-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-5 2-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-2

