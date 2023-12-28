The Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis and the Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these squads meet on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena.

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's top contributors with 35 points. He has scored 14 goals and picked up 21 assists this season.

Jarvis has chipped in with 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists).

Martin Necas has posted nine goals and 16 assists for Carolina.

Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has given up 15 goals (2.87 goals against average) and recorded 127 saves.

Canadiens Players to Watch

Nicholas Suzuki is among the top options on offense for Montreal, with 30 points this season, as he has put up 10 goals and 20 assists in 33 games.

Caufield has made a major impact for Montreal this season with 24 points (eight goals and 16 assists).

This season, Michael Matheson has five goals and 19 assists for Carolina.

In the crease, Montreal's Cayden Primeau is 4-3-0 this season, collecting 212 saves and giving up 23 goals (3.2 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (37th in the league).

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 14th 3.29 Goals Scored 2.79 27th 16th 3.14 Goals Allowed 3.3 21st 4th 33.7 Shots 29.3 26th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 33.6 29th 6th 25.62% Power Play % 17.65% 23rd 10th 82.46% Penalty Kill % 73.04% 28th

