Hurricanes vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Carolina Hurricanes (18-13-4) host the Montreal Canadiens (15-13-5) at PNC Arena on Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+, with both teams heading into the game following a victory. The Hurricanes are coming off a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators, while the Canadiens took down the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 in their most recent outing.
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-275)
|Canadiens (+220)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 18 of their 32 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (56.2%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter, Carolina has a record of 3-1 (winning 75.0%).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 73.3% chance to win.
- Carolina's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 19 times.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|115 (6th)
|Goals
|92 (28th)
|110 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|109 (18th)
|31 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|21 (17th)
|20 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|31 (29th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 4-3-3 overall.
- Carolina hit the over in five of its past 10 contests.
- The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Hurricanes net the sixth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 115 this season.
- The Hurricanes rank 21st in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (110 total) in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (+5) ranks them 13th in the NHL.
