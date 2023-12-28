Martin Necas will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Prop bets for Necas in that upcoming Hurricanes-Canadiens matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Martin Necas vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Necas Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Necas has a plus-minus of -14, while averaging 17:49 on the ice per game.

Necas has netted a goal in a game eight times this year in 35 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 19 of 35 games this season, Necas has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Necas has an assist in 14 of 35 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Necas has an implied probability of 59.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Necas going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Necas Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 109 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 35 Games 3 25 Points 1 9 Goals 0 16 Assists 1

