Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at PNC Arena. Prop bets for Jarvis are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Seth Jarvis vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis' plus-minus this season, in 18:51 per game on the ice, is -1.

Jarvis has a goal in nine games this year out of 35 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 17 of 35 games this year, Jarvis has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 12 of 35 games this season, Jarvis has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Jarvis' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Jarvis has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 109 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 35 Games 3 26 Points 4 12 Goals 3 14 Assists 1

