Charleston Southern vs. North Carolina December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.
Charleston Southern vs. North Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Charleston Southern Players to Watch
- Taje' Kelly: 13.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- RJ Johnson: 18.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Daren Patrick: 10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- RJ Duhart: 4.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- A'lahn Sumler: 9.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot: 15.9 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- RJ Davis: 21.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ingram Harrison: 15.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cormac Ryan: 10.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elliot Cadeau: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Charleston Southern vs. North Carolina Stat Comparison
|North Carolina Rank
|North Carolina AVG
|Charleston Southern AVG
|Charleston Southern Rank
|24th
|85.1
|Points Scored
|70.0
|282nd
|249th
|73.7
|Points Allowed
|73.2
|242nd
|89th
|38.8
|Rebounds
|34.3
|272nd
|97th
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|285th
|163rd
|7.7
|3pt Made
|7.2
|209th
|116th
|14.6
|Assists
|11.6
|295th
|42nd
|9.7
|Turnovers
|13.3
|287th
