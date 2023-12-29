Friday's game features the Clemson Tigers (10-1) and the Radford Highlanders (10-4) matching up at Littlejohn Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-65 victory for heavily favored Clemson according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Clemson vs. Radford Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 81, Radford 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. Radford

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-16.4)

Clemson (-16.4) Computer Predicted Total: 146.4

Clemson's record against the spread so far this season is 7-3-0, while Radford's is 9-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Tigers are 7-3-0 and the Highlanders are 8-4-0.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers' +122 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.3 points per game (53rd in college basketball) while allowing 70.2 per outing (157th in college basketball).

The 38.5 rebounds per game Clemson averages rank 101st in college basketball, and are 4.4 more than the 34.1 its opponents record per outing.

Clemson knocks down 9.5 three-pointers per game (39th in college basketball) while shooting 39.4% from deep (15th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.7 per game while shooting 31%.

The Tigers score 104.8 points per 100 possessions (21st in college basketball), while allowing 90.5 points per 100 possessions (208th in college basketball).

Clemson has committed 9.9 turnovers per game (49th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.2 (352nd in college basketball).

