The No. 18 Clemson Tigers (10-1) will be attempting to extend a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Radford Highlanders (10-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Clemson vs. Radford Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have made.
  • In games Clemson shoots higher than 39.9% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 100th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 117th.
  • The Tigers average 14.4 more points per game (81.3) than the Highlanders give up (66.9).
  • When Clemson scores more than 66.9 points, it is 10-1.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Clemson posted 78.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Tigers surrendered 7.9 fewer points per game (65.2) than in away games (73.1).
  • Clemson made 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 TCU W 74-66 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Memphis L 79-77 FedExForum
12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/29/2023 Radford - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum

