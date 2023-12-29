Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets take on the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 133-112 loss versus the Lakers, Bridges totaled 20 points and five assists.

In this article, we break down Bridges' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miles Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.8 19.3 Rebounds 6.5 7.1 7.2 Assists 3.5 2.7 2.7 PRA -- 29.6 29.2 PR -- 26.9 26.5 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Bridges's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Miles Bridges Insights vs. the Suns

Bridges is responsible for taking 11.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.8 per game.

He's attempted 6.3 threes per game, or 12.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.5. His opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.7 possessions per contest.

The Suns give up 114.5 points per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

The Suns concede 41.1 rebounds per game, ranking third in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Suns are ranked eighth in the league, giving up 25.1 per game.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.