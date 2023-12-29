The South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10) will visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) after losing nine consecutive road games. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

South Carolina State vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: B1G+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 38% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers have averaged.

South Carolina State is 4-5 when it shoots higher than 38% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank ninth.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 71.7 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 65.8 the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.

South Carolina State is 3-6 when it scores more than 65.8 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 South Carolina State is scoring 16 more points per game at home (82) than away (66).

At home, the Bulldogs give up 76.6 points per game. Away, they concede 85.1.

At home, South Carolina State knocks down 6.4 triples per game, 2.3 more than it averages away (4.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.5%) than on the road (26.1%).

