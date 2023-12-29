South Carolina State vs. Nebraska: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10) will try to stop a nine-game road losing streak at the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. South Carolina State matchup in this article.
South Carolina State vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
South Carolina State vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nebraska Moneyline
|South Carolina State Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Nebraska (-24.5)
|150.5
|-10000
|+2500
South Carolina State vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- South Carolina State has put together a 7-5-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 24.5-point underdogs.
- Nebraska has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of six out of the Cornhuskers' 12 games this season have gone over the point total.
