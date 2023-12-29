The Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena as big, 26.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on B1G+. The point total for the matchup is set at 151.5.

South Carolina State vs. Nebraska Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nebraska -26.5 151.5

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina State has played seven games this season that finished with a point total higher than 151.5 points.

South Carolina State's games this year have had a 153.8-point total on average, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

South Carolina State has gone 8-4-0 ATS this season.

Nebraska (7-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 63.6% of the time, 3.1% less often than South Carolina State (8-4-0) this year.

South Carolina State vs. Nebraska Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nebraska 3 27.3% 76.5 148.2 65.8 147.9 144.8 South Carolina State 7 58.3% 71.7 148.2 82.1 147.9 152.8

Additional South Carolina State Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs score an average of 71.7 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 65.8 the Cornhuskers give up.

South Carolina State has put together a 6-2 ATS record and a 3-6 overall record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.

South Carolina State vs. Nebraska Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nebraska 7-4-0 1-0 6-5-0 South Carolina State 8-4-0 0-1 7-5-0

South Carolina State vs. Nebraska Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nebraska South Carolina State 11-4 Home Record 4-6 4-8 Away Record 1-19 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-8-0

