Friday's NBA schedule includes Terry Rozier's Charlotte Hornets (7-22) hitting the road to take on the Phoenix Suns (15-15) at Footprint Center. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Suns Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center

Terry Rozier vs. Kevin Durant Fantasy Comparison

Stat Terry Rozier Kevin Durant Total Fantasy Pts 734.6 1216.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.7 46.8 Fantasy Rank 9 -

Terry Rozier vs. Kevin Durant Insights

Terry Rozier & the Hornets

Rozier gets the Hornets 22.6 points, 3.8 boards and 7.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Hornets' -312 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.3 points per game (26th in NBA) while giving up 121.0 per contest (25th in league).

Charlotte records 41.7 rebounds per game (25th in league) while conceding 45.1 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.4 boards per game.

The Hornets connect on 11.0 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 2.5 fewer than their opponents.

Charlotte and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hornets commit 13.6 per game (19th in league) and force 13.2 (15th in NBA).

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Kevin Durant puts up 30.2 points, 6.4 boards and 5.9 assists per contest, making 51.9% of shots from the field and 46.7% from beyond the arc (third in NBA) with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

The Suns score 115.0 points per game (16th in the NBA) and allow 114.5 (16th in the league) for a +15 scoring differential overall.

The 44.2 rebounds per game Phoenix averages rank 13th in the NBA, and are 3.1 more than the 41.1 its opponents record per contest.

The Suns hit 11.6 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), while their opponents have made 12.3 on average.

Phoenix loses the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 14.4 (25th in the league) while its opponents average 11.8.

Terry Rozier vs. Kevin Durant Advanced Stats

Stat Terry Rozier Kevin Durant Plus/Minus Per Game -8.2 3.1 Usage Percentage 27.8% 31.7% True Shooting Pct 55.5% 63.7% Total Rebound Pct 6.1% 9.8% Assist Pct 31.8% 28.4%

