How Charleston (SC) ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 89

Charleston (SC)'s best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on December 1, Charleston (SC) defeated the Liberty Flames (No. 87 in the RPI) by a score of 76-67. Against Liberty, Reyne Smith led the team by compiling 31 points to go along with five rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

89-82 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 94/RPI) on December 21

84-78 on the road over Kent State (No. 120/RPI) on November 26

71-69 at home over Iona (No. 182/RPI) on November 6

85-70 at home over Rhode Island (No. 223/RPI) on December 10

86-71 at home over Citadel (No. 233/RPI) on December 14

Charleston (SC)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Cougars are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Charleston (SC) has the 100th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Cougars have 18 games remaining this year, including 16 versus teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records north of .500.

Charleston has 18 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Charleston (SC)'s next game

Matchup: Hofstra Pride vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars

Hofstra Pride vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York TV Channel: FloHoops

