2024 NCAA Bracketology: Charleston (SC) March Madness Resume | January 1
If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Charleston (SC) and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
How Charleston (SC) ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|89
Charleston (SC)'s best wins
In its signature win of the season, which took place on December 1, Charleston (SC) defeated the Liberty Flames (No. 87 in the RPI) by a score of 76-67. Against Liberty, Reyne Smith led the team by compiling 31 points to go along with five rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 89-82 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 94/RPI) on December 21
- 84-78 on the road over Kent State (No. 120/RPI) on November 26
- 71-69 at home over Iona (No. 182/RPI) on November 6
- 85-70 at home over Rhode Island (No. 223/RPI) on December 10
- 86-71 at home over Citadel (No. 233/RPI) on December 14
Charleston (SC)'s quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Cougars are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Charleston (SC) has the 100th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- The Cougars have 18 games remaining this year, including 16 versus teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records north of .500.
- Charleston has 18 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.
Charleston (SC)'s next game
- Matchup: Hofstra Pride vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
- TV Channel: FloHoops
