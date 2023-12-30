Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Saturday's contest features the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-4) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-7) facing off at First National Bank Arena (on December 30) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-64 win for Arkansas State.
The Chanticleers fell in their most recent matchup 105-66 against Michigan State on Thursday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas State 72, Coastal Carolina 64
Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Chanticleers' best win this season came in a 53-49 victory against the Chattanooga Mocs on December 20.
- The Chanticleers have four losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Coastal Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins
- 53-49 over Chattanooga (No. 105) on December 20
- 78-72 on the road over Furman (No. 266) on November 18
- 78-60 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 322) on November 22
- 73-61 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 345) on November 15
- 73-59 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 350) on November 26
Coastal Carolina Leaders
- Makaila Cange: 12.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.8 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)
- Arin Freeman: 11 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.2 FG%
- Deaja Richardson: 16.9 PTS, 2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (26-for-86)
- Alancia Ramsey: 7.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 37.6 FG%
- Zaria Hurston: 4.9 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
Coastal Carolina Performance Insights
- The Chanticleers put up 65.3 points per game (198th in college basketball) while allowing 72.8 per outing (315th in college basketball). They have a -98 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.5 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.