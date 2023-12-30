How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Troy on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Troy Trojans (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at HTC Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coastal Carolina Stats Insights
- The Chanticleers are shooting 45.8% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 42.0% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Coastal Carolina has a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
- The Trojans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Chanticleers rank 12th.
- The Chanticleers' 80.6 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 71.2 the Trojans allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71.2 points, Coastal Carolina is 3-7.
Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Coastal Carolina put up more points at home (77.6 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.
- At home, the Chanticleers allowed 68.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 79.9.
- Beyond the arc, Coastal Carolina sunk fewer treys on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (26.8%) than at home (36.0%) as well.
Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Wofford
|L 88-80
|HTC Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|L 84-81
|TD Arena
|12/21/2023
|N.C. A&T
|L 85-82
|HTC Center
|12/30/2023
|Troy
|-
|HTC Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Texas State
|-
|Strahan Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Louisiana
|-
|Cajundome
