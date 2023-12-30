When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Furman be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Furman ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 214

Furman's best wins

Furman took down the No. 117-ranked (according to the RPI) Belmont Bruins, 99-76, on November 10, which goes down as its signature win of the season. Against Belmont, JP Pegues led the team by compiling 23 points to go along with nine rebounds and nine assists.

Next best wins

86-78 at home over South Carolina State (No. 322/RPI) on November 28

76-61 at home over Presbyterian (No. 332/RPI) on December 19

89-80 over Coastal Carolina (No. 362/RPI) on November 17

Furman's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, the Paladins have two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, Furman has three losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Furman has been handed the 205th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Paladins have 18 games remaining this season, including two versus teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records above .500.

Of Furman's 18 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Furman's next game

Matchup: UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. Furman Paladins

UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. Furman Paladins Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

