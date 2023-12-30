Premier League Anytime Goal Scorer Prop Bets & Odds in the US Today, December 30
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
There are six matches on the Premier League card Saturday, and anytime goal scorer odds for players from around the league are available in this article.
Top Premier League Goal Scorer Odds Today
Julian Alvarez, Manchester City (-164)
- Opponent: Sheffield United
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 5
Oscar Bobb, Manchester City (-125)
- Opponent: Sheffield United
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 0
Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa (-120)
- Opponent: Burnley FC
- Games Played: 19
- Goals: 9
Phil Foden, Manchester City (-105)
- Opponent: Sheffield United
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 5
Jhon Jader Duran Palacio, Aston Villa (+115)
- Opponent: Burnley FC
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 2
Jack Grealish, Manchester City (+140)
- Opponent: Sheffield United
- Games Played: 14
- Goals: 3
Jeremy Doku, Manchester City (+140)
- Opponent: Sheffield United
- Games Played: 12
- Goals: 2
Micah Philippe Jude Hamilton, Manchester City (+140)
- Opponent: Sheffield United
Bernardo Silva, Manchester City (+150)
- Opponent: Sheffield United
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 5
Armando Broja, Chelsea FC (+160)
- Opponent: Luton Town
- Games Played: 11
- Goals: 1
Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea FC (+160)
- Opponent: Luton Town
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 7
Moussa Diaby, Aston Villa (+175)
- Opponent: Burnley FC
- Games Played: 19
- Goals: 3
Christopher Nkunku, Chelsea FC (+180)
- Opponent: Luton Town
- Games Played: 3
- Goals: 1
Raheem Sterling, Chelsea FC (+185)
- Opponent: Luton Town
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 5
Hee-chan Hwang, Wolverhampton Wanderers (+185)
- Opponent: Everton FC
- Games Played: 19
- Goals: 10
Today's Premier League Games
|Matchup
|Kick-off
|TV Channel
|Chelsea FC @ Luton Town
|7:30 AM, ET
USA Network
|Everton FC @ Wolverhampton Wanderers
|10:00 AM, ET
USA Network
|Brentford FC @ Crystal Palace
|10:00 AM, ET
|Sheffield United @ Manchester City
|10:00 AM, ET
|Burnley FC @ Aston Villa
|10:00 AM, ET
|Manchester United @ Nottingham Forest
|12:30 PM, ET
NBC Sports Networks
