If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Presbyterian and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Presbyterian's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Presbyterian ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 0-0 NR NR 313

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Presbyterian's best wins

Presbyterian notched its best win of the season on November 13, when it beat the Citadel Bulldogs, who rank No. 233 in the RPI rankings, 71-64. Marquis Barnett, as the leading scorer in the win over Citadel, delivered 20 points, while Crosby James was second on the squad with 14.

Next best wins

68-62 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 270/RPI) on November 7

81-69 on the road over North Florida (No. 309/RPI) on November 16

75-71 on the road over VMI (No. 357/RPI) on December 2

78-75 over Northwestern State (No. 359/RPI) on November 18

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Presbyterian's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-3

Presbyterian has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

According to the RPI, the Blue Hose have three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Presbyterian is facing the least challenging schedule in the college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Blue Hose have 16 games left on the schedule, with 10 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Glancing at Presbyterian's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Presbyterian's next game

Matchup: Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose

Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Presbyterian games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.