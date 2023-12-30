If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Winthrop and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Winthrop's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Winthrop ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 297

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winthrop's best wins

Winthrop, in its best win of the season, took down the Georgia State Panthers 65-60 on December 14. Leonor Paisana, in that signature win, amassed a team-leading 20 points with two rebounds and two assists. Ronaltha Marc also played a part with 15 points, two rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

56-49 over San Jose State (No. 251/RPI) on November 25

54-45 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 354/RPI) on November 18

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Winthrop's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Winthrop is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Winthrop gets the 211th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Eagles' upcoming schedule includes 12 games against teams with worse records and two games against teams with records north of .500.

When it comes to Winthrop's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Winthrop's next game

Matchup: Longwood Lancers vs. Winthrop Eagles

Longwood Lancers vs. Winthrop Eagles Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Winthrop games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.