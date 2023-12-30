Saturday's contest at Stegeman Coliseum has the Georgia Bulldogs (8-4) matching up with the Wofford Terriers (7-5) at 12:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 75-57 victory, as our model heavily favors Georgia.

The Terriers' most recent contest on Tuesday ended in an 85-63 loss to Tennessee.

Wofford vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Wofford vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 75, Wofford 57

Other SoCon Predictions

Wofford Schedule Analysis

The Terriers' best win of the season came against the Virginia Cavaliers, a top 100 team (No. 74), according to our computer rankings. The Terriers picked up the 71-70 road win on December 16.

The Terriers have one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Wofford 2023-24 Best Wins

71-70 on the road over Virginia (No. 74) on December 16

63-54 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 274) on November 29

82-52 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 330) on November 14

74-49 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 350) on November 11

Wofford Leaders

Rachael Rose: 20.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 48.7 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

20.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 48.7 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Maddie Heiss: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (30-for-80)

14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (30-for-80) Evangelia Paulk: 8.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 31.9 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (3-for-30)

8.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 31.9 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (3-for-30) Annabelle Schultz: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (20-for-80)

7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (20-for-80) Indiya Clarke: 7.0 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

Wofford Performance Insights

The Terriers outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game (posting 66.8 points per game, 177th in college basketball, and conceding 60.8 per contest, 112th in college basketball) and have a +72 scoring differential.

The Terriers are putting up more points at home (69.7 per game) than on the road (62.8).

Wofford is conceding fewer points at home (48.4 per game) than away (78.2).

