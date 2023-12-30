If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Wofford and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Wofford ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 330

Wofford's best wins

Wofford's best win this season came against the Virginia Cavaliers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 132) in the RPI. Wofford secured the 71-70 win on the road on December 16. Against Virginia, Rachael Rose led the team by dropping 21 points to go along with 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Next best wins

82-52 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 267/RPI) on November 14

63-54 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 320/RPI) on November 29

74-49 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 323/RPI) on November 11

Wofford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Based on the RPI, the Terriers have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Wofford has the 241st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Terriers' upcoming schedule includes six games against teams with worse records and 10 games against teams with records north of .500.

Looking at Wofford's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Wofford's next game

Matchup: Wofford Terriers vs. North Greenville Crusaders

Wofford Terriers vs. North Greenville Crusaders Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

