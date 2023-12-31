Adam Thielen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Take a look at Thielen's stats below.

Rep Adam Thielen and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heading into Week 17, Thielen has 95 receptions for 964 yards -- 10.1 yards per catch -- and four receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for six yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 128 occasions.

Keep an eye on Thielen's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Adam Thielen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Panthers have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Stephen Sullivan (FP/wrist): 12 Rec; 125 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Tommy Tremble (FP/back): 20 Rec; 177 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 17 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Thielen 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 128 95 964 324 4 10.1

Thielen Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Saints 9 7 54 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 14 11 145 1 Week 4 Vikings 8 7 76 0 Week 5 @Lions 13 11 107 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 13 11 115 1 Week 8 Texans 11 8 72 0 Week 9 Colts 6 5 29 0 Week 10 @Bears 10 6 42 0 Week 11 Cowboys 11 8 74 0 Week 12 @Titans 3 1 2 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 6 3 25 0 Week 14 @Saints 7 5 74 0 Week 15 Falcons 7 4 43 0 Week 16 Packers 8 6 94 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.