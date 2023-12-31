Adam Thielen vs. Darious Williams: Week 17 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adam Thielen versus the Jacksonville Jaguars pass defense and Darious Williams is a matchup to watch in Week 17, when the Panthers play the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. We have stats and analysis available for you right here.
Panthers vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars
|123
|8.2
|27
|82
|6.91
Adam Thielen vs. Darious Williams Insights
Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense
- Adam Thielen paces his team with 964 receiving yards on 95 catches with four touchdowns.
- Through the air, Carolina's passing attack has been sputtering this season, as it ranks third-last in the league with 2,606 passing yards (173.7 per game).
- The Panthers rank 29th in the league in scoring with 15.7 points per game, and they rank 30th in total yards with 279.1 per game.
- Carolina is airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 35.7 pass attempts per game.
- In the red zone, the Panthers are not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 40 total red-zone pass attempts (41.2% red-zone pass rate).
Darious Williams & the Jaguars' Defense
- Darious Williams has a team-leading four interceptions to go along with 50 tackles, two TFL, and 19 passes defended.
- In the air, Jacksonville has given up the fourth-highest number of passing yards in the league, 3,684 (245.6 per game).
- The Jaguars' points-against average on defense is 22.9 per game, 20th in the league.
- Seven players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville this season.
- 23 players have caught a touchdown against the Jaguars this season.
Adam Thielen vs. Darious Williams Advanced Stats
|Adam Thielen
|Darious Williams
|Rec. Targets
|128
|89
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|95
|19
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.1
|49
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|964
|50
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|64.3
|3.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|324
|2
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|14
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|4
|Interceptions
