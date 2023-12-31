How to Watch G League Basketball Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Sunday, December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's G League schedule, including the G League Ignite squaring off against the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Bally Sports.
Watch your favorite G League team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
G League Basketball Streaming Live Today
Watch Grand Rapids Gold vs Maine Celtics
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch G League Ignite vs Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch G League Ignite vs Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with G League action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
