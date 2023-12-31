Who’s the Best Team in the MEAC? See our Weekly Women's MEAC Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the MEAC, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MEAC Power Rankings
1. Norfolk State
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 153rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd
- Last Game: W 76-59 vs Longwood
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Carolina State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
2. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 17-9
- Overall Rank: 214th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st
- Last Game: L 70-61 vs Buffalo
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Lancaster Bible
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
3. Howard
- Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 264th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th
- Last Game: W 75-57 vs American
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Carolina Central
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
4. Coppin State
- Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 292nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 165th
- Last Game: L 68-34 vs Duke
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Delaware State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
5. Morgan State
- Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 10-17
- Overall Rank: 303rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 156th
- Last Game: L 98-38 vs Stanford
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Cent. Conn. St.
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
6. North Carolina Central
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 6-20
- Overall Rank: 330th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th
- Last Game: L 73-63 vs Furman
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Chattanooga
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
7. Delaware State
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 4-21
- Overall Rank: 337th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st
- Last Game: L 66-64 vs Loyola (MD)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Coppin State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
8. South Carolina State
- Current Record: 1-14 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 344th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th
- Last Game: L 55-41 vs Jacksonville State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Norfolk State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.