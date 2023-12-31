The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) bring a four-game losing skid into a game against the Carolina Panthers (2-13) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville is favored by 6.5 points. The contest's point total is listed at 38.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Jaguars can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Panthers. Before the Panthers meet the Jaguars, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights.

Panthers vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Jaguars (-6.5) 38 -275 +230 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jaguars (-6.5) 37.5 -295 +240 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Carolina vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: CBS

Panthers vs. Jaguars Betting Insights

Carolina's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-9-1.

The Panthers are winless ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year.

Carolina has played 15 games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.

Jacksonville has posted a 8-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have one win ATS (1-2) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Jacksonville games with a set total have hit the over seven times this season (46.7%).

