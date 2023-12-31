Panthers vs. Jaguars: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Carolina Panthers (2-13) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Jaguars and the Panthers.
Panthers vs. Jaguars Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Jaguars
|5.5
|37.5
|-250
|+200
Panthers vs. Jaguars Betting Records & Stats
Carolina Panthers
- Panthers games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 37.5 points in seven of 15 outings.
- The average total for Carolina games this season has been 40.8, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Panthers are 5-9-1 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Panthers have won two out of the 15 games, or 13.3%, in which they've been the underdog.
- Carolina has been at least a +200 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jacksonville's games this year have an average total of 43.5, six more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread eight times over 15 games with a set spread.
- The Jaguars have won six of their nine games as moneyline favorites this season (66.7%).
- Jacksonville is 1-2 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.
Jaguars vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Jaguars
|22.1
|13
|22.9
|19
|43.5
|10
|15
|Panthers
|15.7
|30
|25.4
|30
|40.8
|7
|15
Panthers vs. Jaguars Betting Insights & Trends
Panthers
- Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 0-3 overall over its past three contests.
- The Panthers have gone over the total once in their past three contests.
- The Jaguars have been outscored by 12 points this season (0.8 per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 145 points (9.7 per game).
Jaguars
- Jacksonville is winless against the spread and 0-3 overall over its past three contests.
- In Jacksonville's past three games, it has hit the over once.
- The Jaguars have a -12-point negative scoring differential this season (-0.8 per game). The Panthers also have been outscored, by 145 points (9.7 per game).
Panthers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.8
|41.2
|40.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.1
|22.9
|23.4
|ATS Record
|5-9-1
|3-3-1
|2-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-10-0
|1-6-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-13
|2-5
|0-8
Jaguars Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.5
|43.5
|43.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.9
|24.5
|23.3
|ATS Record
|8-7-0
|3-5-0
|5-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-8-0
|4-4-0
|3-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-3
|3-2
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|0-3
|2-1
