SoCon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
There are two games featuring a SoCon team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Samford Bulldogs versus the Kentucky Wildcats.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SoCon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|North Carolina Central Eagles at Furman Paladins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Samford Bulldogs at Kentucky Wildcats
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|SEC Network +
Follow SoCon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.